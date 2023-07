Olympic gold medalist and Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca scored the try of his life today after getting married to his long time girlfriend and former Fijiana 7s winger Laisani Likuceva in Lautoka on Friday.

Bolaca is currently on rehab after undergoing a major surgery earlier this year.

The couple has a son together.

In attendance at the special occasion were Fiji 7s coaches Ben Gollings and Viliame Satala and some current and former national men’s and women’s 7s players.