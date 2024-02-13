Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Bolaca, two newcomers for Vancouver 7s

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca has forced his way back in the Fiji 7s team for next weekend’s Vancouver leg of the World Sevens Series.

Bolaca returns to the international scene after a 10-month break post-surgery and further adds depth and experience to 13-man squad.

Napolioni Bolaca

Coach Ben Gollings has also included two debutants, Solomoni Rauqe and Viliame Naikausa, whose stellar performances at the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka last month captured the attention of national selectors.

Gollings said, “It’s exciting; Viliame showcased himself really well, and we spotted him at the Pacific Games when he was playing league. He’s a great addition, very fit, robust, and dynamic, and we are excited to see how he develops within the squad.”

“Solo was a real strong candidate in the Coral Coast 7s, training with us, and we really want to see how he adds a different dimension to us – along with Ropate Rere and Ponipate Loganimasi, he brings a lethal weapon out wide, so we are excited to see how he develops,” added Gollings.

Gollings also commended Bolaca’s dedication through his rehab.

Napolioni Bolaca4

“Credit to Naps, it’s been a tough period for him – he’s been focused and disciplined, and we saw it in the weekend; he is starting to get his game legs, and that’s a good sign for us.”

Meanwhile veterans Josua Vakarunabili, Suliano Volivoli, Waisea Nacuqu and Vuiviawa Naduvalo have missed out on selection while Josese Batirerega, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jeremaia Matana, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Joseva Talacolo, Pilipo Bukayaro and Terio Tamani are retained and Alusio Vakadranu makes a return to the squad after missing Perth 7s.

Fiji 7s team

The Vancouver 7s kicks off on 23 February and Fiji is in Pool A with series leaders Argentina, host Canada and Spain.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
