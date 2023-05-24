Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Bolaca undergoes successful surgery

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca has successfully undergone ACL surgery, meniscus repair, and rehabilitation in New Zealand and returns home tomorrow.

He will undergo rest and recovery and will be out of action for at least nine months, and should be back in action, in the lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The injury forced Bolaca out of the Fijian Drua squad last year and he played a couple of 7s tournaments before taking a break and raising funds for his treatment in Auckland.

He last featured in Hong Kong and Singapore 7s tournaments.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
