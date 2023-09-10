Bonding is our secret weapon: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka believes that team building is the Fiji Water Flying Fijians secret weapon leading up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Rabuka while announcing the ‘Victory Qaqa Jeet Rugby World Cup 2023’ incentive package, Rabuka urged head coach Simon Raiwalui to officially trademark and monetise the genuinely home grown approaches under the Fiji banner and negotiate a book deal.

“We will backup confidence in them with this targeted, transformational and truly developmental incentive package.”

“The incentive package mirrors the wise ethos of coach Simon Raiwalui, who led the boys in reconnecting with their formative roots to forge a tighter bond with each other before they left.”

“The Fiji Water Flying Fijian team’s approach to team building is our secret weapon. Most likely other countries will attempt to emulate this approach in the future but it is something that we live and breathe daily here in the Pacific.”

“Under the guidance of a coaching team, we have witnessed the team working with determination on their dream. We recognise our team is a shining example of sacrifice, determination, perseverance and hard work.”

He also urged all Fijians to show their support to the national team who have been fighting tooth and nail in the training sessions after a brilliant performance at the Pacific Nations Cup and test matches last month.

“We who enjoy the heart pounding of our rugby matches, cannot pretend to know the sacrifices of the players and coaching team and the challenges they endure when no one is watching them.”

“These include homesickness, worry for their families, muscle or ligament injuries, self-doubt, media and fan pressure.”

Fiji will open its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am in Bordeaux, France on Monday.