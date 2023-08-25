Borthwick makes 9 changes for Fiji clash

England Head Coach Steve Borthwick has made nine changes to the starting side for the warm-up match against the Flying Fijians on Sunday.

In the forwards those are: Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis and Ben Earl – who moves to No.8.

In the backs Alex Mitchell, Ollie Lawrence, Jonny May and Max Malins start.

Willis, Mitchell and May make their first starts of the Summer Nations Series, whilst Jack Walker earns a spot in the match day squad for the first time this summer.

Ellis Genge and George Ford are named vice-captains while Lewis Ludlam also returns to the squad after his appearance against Wales in Cardiff.

Borthwick in statement said they are expecting the Fijians to come out firing at Twickenham where the two side’s last clashed in 2016 but the result went in favor of the hosts.

“Fiji have proven themselves to be a strong opposition and we look forward to what we expect to be an exciting and challenging game. Rest assured that we will be looking to convert the opportunities we have recently been creating week-on-week into points on the scoreboard.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country. It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.

“Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps onto the field.”

The England vs Fiji match kick starts at 2.15am.

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford (vice-captain), Alex Mitchell, Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes (C), Jack Willis, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.