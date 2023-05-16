Tuesday, May 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bosenavulagi sets new benchmark

Photo courtesy: Harlequin Junior Rugby Melbourne

New-find Laiema Bosenavulagi says her inclusion in the Wallaroos squad for the upcoming one-off Test with the Fijiana XV has set a new benchmark for her.

The Melbourne Rebels weapon made her Super W debut against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua, and with her hard work and try during the 38-28 loss in Suva last month has propelled her into the national squad.

“Obviously I wanted to make my mark on this year’s Super W competition, and I was really happy to make my debut and help the team by making an impact on the field,” Bosenavulagi told rugby.com.au.

“Being selected in the Wallaroos squad has now set new heights for me, so I’m ready to embrace it all and push myself to get better.”

Bosenavulagi said it was still a surprise, and it was an emotional moment when she received the call for both her and her parents.

“It’s still crazy looking back to the moment Jay (Tregonning) called me Sunday night and congratulated me on making the squad and putting together a good season with the Rebels.”

“I was in shock and just sat in my room and didn’t know what to do, I was on such a high.”

“I told my parents first and they were very excited; my dad actually started crying and then my Mum.”

“It was a really special moment for my family.”

“I honestly can’t wait for camp to get started.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Reinforcements for Waratahs clash

Reinforcements have been called up by the Swire Shipping Fijian Dru...
News

Chaudhry calls for set-up of new bo...

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry is calling for the establis...
Entertainment

The Rock shares struggles with depr...

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has never shied away from showing his str...
Entertainment

Jamie Foxx undergoes physical rehab...

Jamie Foxx is undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago, after ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Reinforcements for Waratahs clas...

Rugby
Reinforcem...

Chaudhry calls for set-up of new...

News
Former Pri...

The Rock shares struggles with d...

Entertainment
Dwayne "Th...

Jamie Foxx undergoes physical re...

Entertainment
Jamie Foxx...

Uluinasau bolsters Fijiana 15s c...

Rugby
2023 World...

New CAAF board members appointed...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

NFU requests delay of crushing t...

News
The Nation...

Universal Postal Service to be e...

News
Prime Mini...

Girmityas legacy must live on: P...

News
Deputy Pri...

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Reinforcements for Waratahs clash