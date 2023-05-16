Bosenavulagi sets new benchmark

New-find Laiema Bosenavulagi says her inclusion in the Wallaroos squad for the upcoming one-off Test with the Fijiana XV has set a new benchmark for her.

The Melbourne Rebels weapon made her Super W debut against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua, and with her hard work and try during the 38-28 loss in Suva last month has propelled her into the national squad.

“Obviously I wanted to make my mark on this year’s Super W competition, and I was really happy to make my debut and help the team by making an impact on the field,” Bosenavulagi told rugby.com.au.

“Being selected in the Wallaroos squad has now set new heights for me, so I’m ready to embrace it all and push myself to get better.”

Bosenavulagi said it was still a surprise, and it was an emotional moment when she received the call for both her and her parents.

“It’s still crazy looking back to the moment Jay (Tregonning) called me Sunday night and congratulated me on making the squad and putting together a good season with the Rebels.”

“I was in shock and just sat in my room and didn’t know what to do, I was on such a high.”

“I told my parents first and they were very excited; my dad actually started crying and then my Mum.”

“It was a really special moment for my family.”

“I honestly can’t wait for camp to get started.”