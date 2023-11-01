Botia in alternative World Cup dream team

Following the 2023 Rugby World Cup dream team announcement on Sunday, a lot of rugby fans and gurus criticised the selection of the players for the award.

In response to World Rugby’s Dream Team, Planet Rugby selected an alternative team, making several changes to rugby’s governing body’s selections.

World Rugby’s panel effectively selected two blindside flankers in Charles Ollivon and Caelan Doris, the latter actually played more at number eight for Ireland than on the side of the scrum.

However, the best openside flanker of the year for the website was Flying Fijians’ brilliant Levani Botia.

On the back of a stellar season with La Rochelle, Botia was a standout for Fiji at the World Cup displaying a marvellous performance despite going down 30-24 against England.

Alternative Dream Team: Thomas Ramos (France), Damian Penaud (France), Jesse Kriel (South Africa), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Will Jordan (New Zealand), Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand), Antoine Dupont (France), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Levani Botia (Fiji), Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), Scott Barrett (New Zealand), Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Frans Malherbe (South Africa), Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Ox Nche (South Africa).