Botia named in Team of the Year

Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia has been named in Planet Rugby’s Team of the Year.

Botia was a standout performer for Fiji at the Rugby World Cup in France and the writers at the top rugby site have picked him ahead of the great Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Wales Skipper Jac Morgan, France’s Francois Cros and Portugal’s Nicolas Martins.

Tonga’s Ben Tameifuna is another notable inclusion.

The 148 kg behemoth slides in to anchor the scrum on the tighthead after an absolutely stellar year.

He scored Test tries against South Africa and Scotland and pulverised every loosehead he encountered.

There are five stars from the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks, four from finalists New Zealand, two from Ireland and France with one each from Tonga and Fiji.

Team of the Year: (1-15)- Beauden Barrett (NZ), Will Jordan (NZ), Jesse Kriel (South Africa), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Richie Mo’unga (NZ), Antoine Dupont (France), Ardie Savea (NZ), Levani Botia (Fiji), Pieter Steph du Toit (South Africa), James Ryan (Ireland), Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Peato Mauvaka (France), Ox Nche (South Africa).