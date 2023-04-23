Sunday, April 23, 2023
Botitu, Raisuqe star in Castres big win

Fiji-born winger Josaia Raisuqe and Flying Fijians utility back Vilimoni Botitu scored a try each in Castres Olympique’s big 31-18 win over RC Toulon in a French Top 14 fixture on Sunday.

Castres shed the first blood in the match with Benjamín Urdapilleta kicking a penalty in the second minute before Julien Dumora scored and Urdapilleta kicked his second penalty for an 11-0 lead.

Toulon got their points from Dan Biggar as he booted two penalties and Thomas Salles kicked once and trailed by 11-9 at the break.

Early in the second half, Urdapilleta slotted his third penalty for Catres before Botitu made his way to the try line to score and Urdapilleta converted to further the lead to 21-9.

Again Biggar booted two penalties and Salles got his second for Toulon before Urdapilleta kicked his fourth penalty to Castres,

Toulon was reduced to 14 players when Matthias Halagahu was awarded a direct red card for his dangerous play and this time Raisuqe took advantage of the situation and barged over the try line to score which Urdapilleta converted.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
