Saturday, September 2, 2023
Bower to stay with Crusaders till 2025

Fiji-born All Black prop George Bower will be pulling on a Crusaders jersey for the foreseeable future after signing on with the franchise until 2025.

While an ACL rupture in Round 6 of Super Rugby Pacific ‘23 hampered his on-field time, the 31-year-old who hails from Ovalau remained a huge presence in the team environment throughout the lead up to the Crusaders’ 7th straight title and 14th in total.

He signed the 2025 contract midway through the ’23 season.

“I’m so excited to be staying on with the Crusaders for another two seasons,” Bower told the Crusaders website.

“This team means a lot to me. It’s a team that’s provided me with so much opportunity. The culture, the place and most importantly the people – these are the reasons I love this team and why I want to continue to play my rugby here.

“My recovery and rehab is coming along well and it’s given me time to focus on myself, which has been great.” 

 Bower said he is looking forward to working with new Head Coach Rob Penney in 2024.

“I know Rob’s got a wealth of experience behind him and I’m excited to see what he brings to the round table come ’24 season.”

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
