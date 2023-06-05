Boy, 14, charged with rape and sexual assault

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault last month.

The boy was charged with four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

He is among 39 people charged with a total of 95 counts of sexual offences in May.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (52), attempted rape (1), and abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge (1), defilement (11) indecent assault (7) and sexual assault (23).

. There were 31 victims of whom 20 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 30 female victims and one male victim and there were 17 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.