Boy, 14, charged with rape

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged a 14-year-old boy with the rape of his two year-old and three-year old nephews.

He was among 22 people charged with a total of 56 counts of sexual offences in October.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (33), attempted rape (2), abduction with intent to commit rape (1), indecent assault (8) and sexual assault (12).

There was one incident where two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 8-year-old boy.

In another case, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl from his village.

There were 22 victims, of whom 14 of them were under the age of 18-years.

There were three male victims and 19 female victims.

There were 11 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.