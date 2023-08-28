Boy, 4, hospitalised after consuming paint thinner

A 4-year-old boy is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after consuming paint thinner which was kept in a clear plastic bottle at his home in Tagaqe, Sigatoka.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon and the victim was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital and later transferred to Lautoka.

Police is again reminding parents and guardians the importance of supervision and asking that homes be thoroughly checked to ensure that children are not exposed to any harm.

Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that all harmful chemicals and substances are kept well out of children’s reach, and that supervision is prioritised at all times to avoid such unfortunate incidents.