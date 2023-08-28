Monday, August 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Boy, 4, hospitalised after consuming paint thinner

A 4-year-old boy is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after consuming paint thinner which was kept in a clear plastic bottle at his home in Tagaqe, Sigatoka.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon and the victim was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital and later transferred to Lautoka.

Police is again reminding parents and guardians the importance of supervision and asking that homes be thoroughly checked to ensure that children are not exposed to any harm.

Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that all harmful chemicals and substances are kept well out of children’s reach, and that supervision is prioritised at all times to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt to boost healthcare through in...

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says I...
Football

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Digicel national women's head coach Angeline Chua has trimmed and f...
News

Loopholes in current Surfing Areas ...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Government recognises that a wo...
News

Remain united, Speaker tells Fijian...

The Speaker of the Fijian Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt to boost healthcare through...

News
Minister o...

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Football
Digicel na...

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Remain united, Speaker tells Fij...

News
The Speake...

PM commends Flying Fijians for h...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Fiji’s win inspires Mapusua, Sam...

Rugby
The Flying...

Popular News

ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 ...

News
Indian Hig...

US to help curb child sexual exp...

News
The United...

AG instruct officers to visit th...

News
Attorney G...

Axed Cokanasiga back in England ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

It is a matter of survival for u...

News
Prime Mini...

4-year plan unveiled for inclusi...

News
The Electi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt to boost healthcare through innovation