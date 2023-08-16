Boy, 4, swept away by strong current

A 4-year-old boy was swept away whilst trying to cross a flooded creek with a relative in Sakoca, Nasinu last night.

According to Police, the victim was trying to cross the flooded creek from Sakoca to Naivurevure Ni Cagi with a relative when he was swept away by the strong current.

Search effort was initiated last night but was called off due to darkness, and continues this morning.

Parents and guardians are again urged to place greater emphasis on their child’s safety, and avoid placing them in situations that would endanger their lives.