British Armed Forces unite with Nauluvatu villagers

Representatives from the British Army, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force came together to offer thanks to Nauluvatu village and the Nakelo district for their support for over 100 years.

Since 1915 the villages of Nakelo District have held a close relationship with the British Armed Forces after they worked together to assist the sailors of HMS Encounter during the First World War.

British Defence Advisor Lt Col Sophie Waters thanked the village for their hospitality and recognised the service that has been given by the sons and daughters of the district.

She gave thanks for the support that Nakelo has given to His Majesty’s Armed Forces and recognised the grief suffered by those who had lost family members in service.

Captain (Royal Navy) Charles Maynard, and Wing Commander Faye Wiseman, of the British Defence Staff Oceania were honoured to be received and given a tour of the village saying that it was the highlight of their visit to Fiji.

The visit underlined the close connection between His Majesty’s Armed Forces and the strengthening partnership between the United Kingdom and Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
