Broadway ‘Mamma Mia’ Show to feature at Fiji Fringe Fest

Tickets to the much-anticipated locally produced Broadway ‘Mamma Mia Show’ at the Fiji Fringe Festival, scheduled for February and March 2024 are now available.

Mamma Mia – the globally acclaimed musical, showcasing the iconic songs of ABBA, has triumphed in the London’s West End, toured the United States, and brought joy to audiences in Australia and now Fiji’s time to experience the magic.

Speaking at the Launch, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said specific dates would be announced soon for the annual Fiji Fringe Festival.

Also, Kamikamica said that as a thriving industry, the creative arts sector has great potential to diversify Fiji’s economy and the Fiji Fringe Festival serves as a platform that celebrates creative arts and the role it plays in championing the God-given talents of these artists – both local and international.

Kamikamica said collective 170 artists under this program, even MSME grant funding programs have incorporated creative arts as a target sector which is being assisted.

He said to imagine a world without art, our society would be a bleak and boring place –Art enriches our lives and allows us to connect with the world in a deeper manner, the universal language that unites cultures and time.

“Since the inaugural event this year, the Fiji Fringe Festival has quickly become the focal point of arts, culture and mana in Fiji. Featuring 262 artists, including musicians, dancers, magicians, and painters, the festival attracted over 11,000 visitors – and close to 47 per cent of artists were female.”

The Deputy Prime Minister revealed that the Festival is set to happen at the University of the South Pacific.

He said a fitting venue which is well-equipped to provide artists with the ideal settings to create and showcase their performances and at the same time provide space for MSME’s to sell and market their products and services.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
