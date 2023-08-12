Saturday, August 12, 2023
Brothers to clash in BOG

Photo courtesy of Ba Football Association.

Another set of brothers are set to clash in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi.

After the opening match saw the clash of the Hughes brothers,  Rewa’s Setareki and Suva’s Bruce, the Ba and Labasa match was ready to showcase another battle between siblings who hail from Koronubu in Ba.

Though the match was called-off due to power outage, the two brothers- Labasa’s Sekove Naivakananumi and Ba youngster Semesa Gadele did not waste time to catch up and share a moment with their parents who turned up at the match venue to render their morale support.

Naivakananumi, a former Fiji U20 representative, has been playing competitive football as a central defender for over eight years now and started his career with Nadi before switching to Nasinu and then finding a place in Labasa’s squad in 2021.

Gadele, a student at AD Patel College, is a rising star and is among promising strikers in the Men in Black outfit.

The two brothers will now face off when the called-off fixture resumes on 15 September.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
