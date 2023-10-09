Monday, October 9, 2023
BSP supports remote boarding school

The Bank of the South Pacific Financial Group Limited is supporting Navitilevu District School in Rakiraki, a remote boarding school, in carrying out much-needed upgrades benefiting children aged 6 to 13.

In a statement, BSP Group said the project involved the construction of a 74-metre sheltered walkway connecting the dormitories to the main school complex, the installation of solar lights for the walkway, and the painting of the dormitories.

It also includes the installation of wash basins to bolster the school’s water, sanitation, and hygiene programs.

BSP General Manager Retail Ravindra Singh, in recognizing the challenges young boarders face away from their families, he said by providing this assistance, they aim to enhance their learning experience.

Singh said BSP staff invested hours and embarked on multiple boat trips to reach the isolated school and successfully complete the project.

However, in acknowledging BSP’s support, Ministry of Education Advisor Ra Luke Serubasaga has emphasized the importance of corporate investment in education.

The Navitilevu District School serves students from the surrounding villages of Navuniivi, Nayauvira, Veidrala, and Nasau, which have close to 1000 residents.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
