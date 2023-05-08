Monday, May 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Budget submissions done: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua has confirmed making their submission for the 2023-24 National Budget to the Finance Ministry.

Tikoduadua in a media conference last Friday said that in the last four months as Minister, he has made assessments and the recommendations state that a drastic change is needed to improve service delivery.

He said the Ministry will draw up a policy paper, which will later be submitted to Cabinet for consideration.

He said one of the changes is to look at professionalising the Fiji Police Force, where they are less subjected to the interpretations of laws or Standing Orders that governs their role.

“It is our role, particularly mine, to ensure that police officers on the ground are subjected less as possible to a situation where they have to make a subjective decision – the Standing Orders have to be clearer to interpretation.”

Tikoduadua also stated that they are working with development partners to draw a policy paper, which would be introduced to Cabinet soon.

He added  that they want to bring back the old Fiji Police Force that people knew- a Force which upheld and respected the law.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Two changes for Manuma Samoa clash

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made two changes...
News

Fiji is on track, growth continues:...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
NRL

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels narro...

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a hat-trick of tries in Parramat...
Boxing

Boxer Davule reaches final Round of...

Fijian slugger Jone Davule continues to progress and competes in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two changes for Manuma Samoa cla...

Rugby
Fijian War...

Fiji is on track, growth continu...

News
Deputy Pri...

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels na...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Boxer Davule reaches final Round...

Boxing
Fijian slu...

Back-rower Valetini dots in Brum...

Rugby
Melbourne-...

Provide more for women ruggers, ...

Rugby
Minister f...

Popular News

IMF forecasts decline in growth

News
The Intern...

Free and independent media is ke...

News
Pacific Is...

Leaders Rewa overcome gutsy Tavu...

Football
Defending ...

Fijiana Drua named for Super W f...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Drua to field the best against t...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Krishna to launch Talent Identif...

Football
Fijian won...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya