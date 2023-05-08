Budget submissions done: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua has confirmed making their submission for the 2023-24 National Budget to the Finance Ministry.

Tikoduadua in a media conference last Friday said that in the last four months as Minister, he has made assessments and the recommendations state that a drastic change is needed to improve service delivery.

He said the Ministry will draw up a policy paper, which will later be submitted to Cabinet for consideration.

He said one of the changes is to look at professionalising the Fiji Police Force, where they are less subjected to the interpretations of laws or Standing Orders that governs their role.

“It is our role, particularly mine, to ensure that police officers on the ground are subjected less as possible to a situation where they have to make a subjective decision – the Standing Orders have to be clearer to interpretation.”

Tikoduadua also stated that they are working with development partners to draw a policy paper, which would be introduced to Cabinet soon.

He added that they want to bring back the old Fiji Police Force that people knew- a Force which upheld and respected the law.