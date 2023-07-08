Budget to increase cane production: Singh

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says the $49.7 million allocated in the 2023-2024 National Budget will play a huge role in increasing the production of sugarcane in the upcoming year.

Singh said a lot of work needs to be done in the sugarcane sector and much emphasis will be on planting and harvesting cane.

“There has been a lot of neglect by the previous Government and we have been given additional $5 million dollars for the drainage and of course the subsidy on fertilizer and pesticide will continue,” Singh told FijiLive.

“We have also been given an additional $5 for planting sugarcane which will assist in the production of sugarcane in the industry.”

“We are producing 1.6 million tonnes of cane and the target is to promote, facilitate and finance the farmers so that we can increase the production of cane to two million tonnes in the coming year.”

Singh said through the budget allocation, the Ministry will look at ways in operating the Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki which closed its operation after Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016

“In the sugar industry, first you have to grow the cane and the program will be done in the coming here and once we have the production increased to an external level, that’s when we’ll be looking at setting up a Rakiraki mill.”

“We are planning to set up an ethanol plant which will be a unique one for Fiji. The process will be that whilst cane crushing will happen in the mill during the seasons, we will use cane juice to produce ethanol and once the crushing season stops we will use molasses from Lautoka and Ba mill to process the ethanol.”

“That mill will run 27/7 throughout the year. We are looking at around $50 to $60 million USD to set up and for that, this budget is not enough. We have to get outside funding from the European Union to set up and that will happen.”

He also added that the Government will consider the world market trend while they aim to increase the guaranteed price of $85 per tonne.

“The situation now is that of an $85 per tonne guaranteed price but the trend in the World market now is that sugarcane price is going up.”

“But the farmers will definitely get more than $85 per tonne next season. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen the price of sugar has gone up so the good news for farmers is that they’ll get over $85.”