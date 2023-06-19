Budget will lay the foundation for inclusivity

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the 2023-2024 National Budget will lay the foundation for a new style of inclusive governance, inclusive economic and social policies and fiscally responsible economy.

Speaking at the Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on the Fiji Economy in Suva today, Prof Prasad said the Fijian economy is recovering fast and is projected to grow by around 8 per cent with a strong rebound in tourism which will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

He said investment levels are picking up with a pipeline of major projects that are getting off the ground and Fiji’s foreign exchange levels remain strong.

“Our financial sector is sound, liquidity levels are more than adequate to support investments, remittances have crossed the billion-dollar mark last year and is increasing further,” he said.

“On the fiscal front, our revenue levels are stabilising quickly, and debt levels are being put on a sustainable path. We need to build on this momentum, and we are confident that we should soon get things under control.”

He said while there are a lot of optimism and confidence in the country, risks and challenges also exist.

“We have a major challenge with skill loss due to migration and underinvestment in our people over the years. We remain vulnerable to natural disasters and climatic events and as our recent history has shown the impact of these natural disasters can be catastrophic on the economy, infrastructure, and socio-economic conditions.”

“The global economy is slowing down with recent slowdown in Australia and New Zealand that will affect us. We will need to take some tough decisions in the upcoming budget, but we just don’t have many options. But that’s how the world works. There will always be challenges and we need to manage it.”