Sunday, June 18, 2023
Budget will significantly focus on health

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says focus on health services will be significant in the upcoming 2023-2024 National Budget.

Prof Prasad gave this assurance during the inauguration of the Nine Miles Pharmacy in Nakasi on Saturday.

He said over the past years, the delivery of health services in Fiji has been far from satisfactory and acknowledged the wisdom, knowledge, expertise, drive and energy that exist in Fiji.

Prof Prasad said the Government’s job is to bring those talents and energy in a partnership and work together.

He adds the role of SMEs is recognised in the country and the Government is focused on making sure that the partnership between the Government in terms of improving public service delivery is also built on those who are doing these things out of their own investment and ability.

The pharmacy is a new addition to the services provided by the Nine Miles Medical Pte Limited.

The medical centre also provides free health services under the Public Private Partnership Scheme.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
