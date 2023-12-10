Bukayaro puts Fiji into Cape Town semifinals

Playmaker Pilipo Bukayaro scored an extra time try as Fiji overcame France 29-24 in the quarterfinals of the Cape Town 7s at the DHL Stadium tonight.

Fiji began with intent looking to change up their performance from their first meeting.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo got the scoreboard ticking in under a minute and retained possession had Sevuloni Mocenacagi over the try-line a minute later with both conversions missed by Filipe Sauturaga.

Naduvalo scored again to bring with this time a successful conversion from Kaminieli Rasaku.

France fought back and quick fire converted tries to Andy Timo and Paulin Riva had them in striking range at half-time.

The French capitalised on too many mis-tackles from the Olympic Games gold medalists to race in two more tries in the second half.

William Iraguha scored on the eighth minute with Aaron Grandidier on the 10th minute both converted by Rayan Rebbadj.

Fiji finally fought back in the dying minute and on the stroke of full-time found Rasaku free to score in the corner with Terio Tamani converting to equalise sending the game to extra-time and the golden point.

Fiji picked up the pace forcing France to err.

A double yellow to Rebbadj and Stephen Parez Edo Martin put Fiji in prime position in the opposition half.

A set-piece of a scrum found Bukayaro free to score the winner.

Fiji will meet Australia in the second semifinal at 1.18am tomorrow.

The Aussies registered a 28-0 upset win over hosts and Dubai 7s champions, South Africa in their quarterfinal clash.

In the other quarters, Ireland beat New Zealand 36-21 while Argentina thumped Canada 33-0.