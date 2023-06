The bus fare allowance for the disabled and the elderly will remain the same in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad announced that $10 million has been allocated in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

A monthly $25 top up allowance will be given to those above 60 years and disabled citizens.

The same amount was allocated by the previous Government in the 2022-2023 National Budget.