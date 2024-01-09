Tuesday, January 9, 2024
601 ad
Bus fare assistance to continue for welfare recipients

Minister of Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya has clearly stated that no recipient will be removed from the bus fare assistance programme for the elderly and persons living with disabilities.

Tabuya reiterates that the welfare graduation program will only target able bodied recipients assisted through the Family Assistance Scheme, previously known as the Poverty Benefit Scheme.

Through this welfare graduation programme, able-bodied men and women between the ages of 18 to 45 will be provided appropriate skills training and education for placement in possible places of employment to assist them to transition from welfare to workfare.

She said as the Government takes concrete steps to move away from fostering a dependent attitude to encouraging personal responsibility, employment creation and skills capacity building, it is important for NGOs and politicians to understand the target recipients and should therefore support Government in its efforts to reduce poverty.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
