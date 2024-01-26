Business house futsal cup hosts 46 teams

The FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay is all set to host the eagerly anticipated 2024 Rexona Bula Business House Futsal Soccer Cup, starting from February 27th.

The tournament will see a record participation with 40 teams confirmed for the open men’s division and an impressive lineup of six women’s teams.

Organized by Bula Events Group, the tournament will stretch over 11 weeks.

The men’s division will see competition across eight pools, each comprising four teams.

With no entry fees for women’s teams, the tournament is dedicated to promoting Futsal Soccer among women and contributing to the sport’s overall development in Fiji.

Tournament organizer Alan Kumar noted the growth in the women’s division, stating,

“We started with three, then four, and now six women’s teams have registered,”

The participating women’s teams include DHL, Everton Sisters FC, Sylvia Tours & Hire, Bula Events Group, Motibhai, and Performance Floatation Development.

The tournament also plays a significant role in advocating social issues.

This year’s theme, “Stop Drugs and Domestic Violence,” is supported by the Fiji Police Soccer team’s participation, aiming to spread awareness on these critical topics.