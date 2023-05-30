Businesses in residential areas warned to comply

Businesses operating in residential areas around the country without a permit or the authority from municipal councils will be shut down and taken to task.

This is the warning from the Minister of Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

Speaking to FijiLive, Nalumisa said the message is clear to everyone, if you are operating a commercial business in a residential area without the authority of municipal councils- that is a breach in itself.

He said the Suva City Council has been receiving numerous complaints from residential areas on the surge of commercial businesses setting up shop in some areas under the SCC.

“The Ministry of Local Government together with municipal councils will not hesitate to serve you notices if you do not comply, and if this is not followed through, we will take those found to be in breach to Court,” Nalumisa said.

“It is illegal to operate commercial businesses in residential areas.”

Nalumisa said these actions are taken in order to keep the peace in these communities and those they as ratepayers are not disturbed.

He said there is a process and businesses will need to follow through.