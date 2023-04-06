Thursday, April 6, 2023
Byrne commends Lomani stand down decision

Fijian Drua player Frank Lomani during the training session. Photos courtesy of the Fijian Drua Facebook Page.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has commended Frank Lomani for putting the team first ahead of last week’s Super Rugby Pacific wins against the Melbourne Rebels.

Lomani stepped down at the eleventh hour after a bruised knee overshadowed his availability to play on Saturday.

We knew Frank had got the bruised knee on Thursday,” Byrne said.

“It’s a bruise there’s nothing structurally wrong with his knee and we just gave him every chance and as I said after the game, it was a very brave and courageous decision.

“The eventual decision by Frank because people think first what you’re gonna do, and we’d love to play against these outside teams.

“But to let Philip come on the block and also, he prepared all week to come out and play so he’s got a good future and that’s why we’ve been looking at upgrading him and that’s why we brought him into the squad out of the academy program.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
