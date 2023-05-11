Byrne demands a better show against Force

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes they are in a better position going into the match against the Western Force and the outcome will be better than their last Super Rugby Pacific outing.

The Drua lost 20-18 in extra time after silly decisions and indiscipline cost them.

“I like to think we have improved since then,” Byrne said.

The Drua head into the match with four wins this season compared to the hosts three.

“We have to step up and perform.

“We have had a couple of good victories and we are coming off a great victory and at the moment we are focusing on how to better our game after the victory against the Hurricanes,” he added.