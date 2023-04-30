Byrne disappointed with slow start

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne has expressed his disappointment with the slow start they made in the 30-14 loss to the Blues in Lautoka on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Byrne said they needed to be better in the first half when the game was on the line.

” We needed to get on top of things when we made few line breaks.”

“I think we made the first four line breaks of the game and we didn’t capitalise. The Blues were a good side and if you needed to breach them, you got to score and we didn’t take that on four occasions in the first half.”

He said they failed to counter the Blues while trying to make a comeback in the second spell.

“It was a bit of a soft try we gave them just before half time and the second half was just a battle. They threw stuff at us and we held on and at times we went back and just didn’t finish off some work.”

“Learning against this good side is that you might get opportunities and you need to take them all to win. I was disappointed that the last try would have made some difference to the game. That’s the sort of stuff we play and battling away in the field.”

Drua will face the Hurricanes in Round 11 at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.