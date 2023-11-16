Thursday, November 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Byrne expects leadership from Flying Fijians

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne is expecting leadership qualities from those Flying Fijians who were part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

18 Flying Fijians have been named in Drua’s 37 member squad for their campaign in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season and Byrne believes their World Cup experience will lead the way for the young and developing players in the team.

“We are expecting the players to come back with those learning from the Flying Fijian and smack into the group. A little bit of expectation comes around with that as we want to see them work hard and lead the way with their leadership qualities.”

“We are really looking forward to them to come back in and grow and develop the current players we have in the Drua squad.”

Despite Fiji bowing out of the tournament in the quarterfinals, Byrne believes every game was a learning curve for the Drua players.

“It was a great opportunity as some of these players were not professional rugby players two years ago and now they have gone into the World Cup and have experienced playing in the Barbarians.”

“I’d imagine knowing how our players were and they would have picked up some great learning from the world cup not only around the game but around themselves as well.”

Drua will kick off their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas...

Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck as th...
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars Ce...

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the upcoming...
News

Acting PM urges committee to expedi...

The Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has encouraged the...
Rugby

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo reh...

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that four key players...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars...

Entertainment
Emmy Award...

Acting PM urges committee to exp...

News
The Acting...

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Gollings unhappy with team’s per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Popular News

Restriction in place on unnecess...

News
The Fiji P...

Schools closed as Fiji gears for...

News
In light o...

Court to hear submissions in Say...

News
Former Att...

Not out of the woods yet: Soko

News
The Nation...

Hooper signs with Aust 7s for 20...

Rugby
Four-time ...

Krishna jets in for Pacific Game...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas cruise