601 ad
Byrne impressed with Drua’s physicality

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is impressed with the level of physicality the side has shown in the past seven matches of the Super Rugby Pacific.

“There’s been a lot of learning and I’m pleased with the physicality.”

“We are clearing out the rucks better this year and working on our tackle tricks as well. We are getting our shoulders under the ball and hitting through.”

Byrne said the side was weak in their tackle play last season but they have become hard and strong in that area.

“We know our boys are physical, they are tough and we get feedback every week from the opposition players. Our guys are hard to tackle and when they get hit in the tackle, they know they’ve been tackled.”

“We know we’ve got the physicality. It’s just understanding how to use it and this year our forwards have worked really hard at the breakdown area being physical in the carries better than we did last year.”

Drua faces the Chiefs at the FMG Stadium in Waikato at 7.05pm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
