Byrne to begin resting key players

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne will be giving key players alternate rest periods throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Byrne said although there had been no talks as of yet with Fiji Rugby or the Flying Fijians in terms of which of his players may be earmarked for national duties, he was ready to rest a number of prospects.

“No conversations yet with Simon (Raiwalui), I think he’s been to the UK to do afew things,” Byrne said.

“Still, we will look after our players, and we will show the world what they can do.”

Halfback Frank Lomani, livewire hooker Tevita Ikanivere, outside cenre Aporosa Vota have all been rested again this week against the Brumbies.