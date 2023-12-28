Thursday, December 28, 2023
Cabbies warned to uphold code of conduct

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is issuing a stern reminder to taxi drivers to uphold the code of conduct stipulated by law for public service vehicle license holders.

This appeal comes in response to a surge in public complaints regarding taxi drivers allegedly cherry-picking passengers and denying services for short-run requests.

LTA acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said the Authority, as the governing statutory body overseeing land transportation, is committed to ensuring a seamless and reliable public transport system for all Fijians.

He said the recent increase in reported incidents from members of the public where taxi drivers deviate from their commitment to providing essential services is a matter of concern for both the Authority and the public.

“Taxi drivers play a pivotal role in the urban mobility ecosystem, and their conduct significantly influences the overall perception of public transportation.”

“The purpose of their commitment as public service providers is to cater to the needs of the general public, ensuring a convenient and accessible mode of transportation for Fijians,” Rokosawa said.

“The LTA emphasizes that taxi drivers have a responsibility to serve all members of the public without discrimination or bias.”

He said cherry-picking passengers and denying services for short-run requests not only goes against the principles of public service but also violates the legal obligations set forth for public service vehicle license holders.

In light of the recent complaints, he is urging taxidrivers to recommit to their duty as public service providers.

“The Authority will also actively monitor and address reported incidents, and strict actions will be taken against those found in violation of the code of conduct.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
