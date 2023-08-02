Cabinet approves changes to fire victims grant

Cabinet has approved changes to the policy for housing assistance grant to fire victims.

In a statement, the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said this grant is intended to assist low and middle-income earners to rebuild homes destroyed by accidental fires.

Rabuka said households with a total annual income below $50,000.00 can receive grant assistance up to $5,000.

“The Grant does not apply to house fires where the owner is found to have deliberately set fire to his/her own property or to households occupying rented premises.”

“Cabinet approved changes to the eligibility criteria for assistance under this Policy.”

Under the revised eligibility criteria, the assistance is now extended to two new categories:

(i) House fire victims who reside on land subject to agriculture lease; and (ii) house fire victims who reside on Mataqali land [members of landowning units registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB)] residing on Mataqali land outside the registered village boundaries.

Rabuka added that applications already received from households under the revised eligibility criteria by the Ministry of Housing during the 2022-2023 financial year will be assisted.