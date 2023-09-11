Monday, September 11, 2023
Cabinet approves Education (Amendment) Regulation

PM Sitiveni Rabuka arrives during the Parliament Sitting at the Parliament Complex in Suva.

Cabinet has approved the Education (Establishment and Registration of Schools) (Amendment) Regulation 2023.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the 2023 Regulation reverses the decision made in 2022 on the age requirement for enrolment in Year 1, which had extended the age requirement to include children turning 6 years old by 31 December in the year of admission.

Rabuka said this means that only children, who turn 6 in June 2024, will be allowed enrolment in year 1 next year, instead of those turning 6 by 31 December in 2024.

He said prior to 2022, only children who had turned 6 years old by 30 June in the year of admission, were allowed enrolment in Year 1.

This has been the practice in Fiji schools for decades.

“The reversal of the 2022 decision was made in view of the impact of increased enrolment to infrastructure, human resources and several education assistance schemes provided by Government.”

Rabuka added that the Ministry of Education will consult with its stakeholders and parents who may be impacted by the new Regulations and provide an amicable way forward.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
