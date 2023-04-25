Cabinet approves new Guidelines for capital projects

Cabinet has approved new Guidelines for the preparation, appraisal and approval of capital projects under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made this announcement after the seventh Cabinet meeting of the Coalition Government today.

He said implementing the Guidelines and new procedures will enhance capacities for preparing a better quality PSIP.

“The aim is to obtain best value for money in Government’s Capital Projects Program.”

“The Guidelines describe general principles governing good planning, procurement and management.”

“Ten (10) entities have been selected as pilot institutions to receive additional capacity development support commencing in the next financial year (FY 2024).”

“The ten entities are Ministry of Finance, Fiji Roads Authority, Water Authority of Fiji, Ministry for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Disaster Management, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Sugar Industry.”

Rabuka said pursuant to Cabinet’s decision earlier this year, the Ministry of Finance is reactivating its strategic planning functions and this will strengthen Government’s planning capacity.