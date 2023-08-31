Cabinet approves release of aircraft accident report

Cabinet has approved the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Report involving the Robinson 44 Raven II helicopter with registration mark DQ-HPT which had an accident on 2 August 2019.

DQ-HPT crashed near the Western shoreline of Natewa Bay in Vanua Levu on 2 August 2019 while transporting a sick child and the mother from Naitauba Island to Labasa Hospital for surgery. There were no survivors.

On 4 August 2019, the Minister responsible for Civil Aviation appointed Andrew McGregor (Investigator-in-charge), the Director of Prosolve Limited, based in New Zealand.

Delays were encountered by the Investigator-in-Charge during the course of the investigation due to the pandemic, which contributed to the slow progress of the investigation process.

The report and its key recommendations will be made public by the Minister responsible for Civil Aviation.