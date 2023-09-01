Cabinet approves SOFA with French govt

Cabinet approved the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the Government of the French Republic.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that military engagements between Fiji and the French Republic have been in existence since 1987.

Rabuka said that the relationship was suspended in 2000 fully restored in 2004 resulting in the commencement of training exercises between the two forces.

The Agreement provides a framework for cooperation and assistance through military exchanges and the sharing of expertise between the Republic of Fiji Military Force and the Defence Force of the French Republic.

The proposed areas of cooperation under the SOFA include: exchange of expertise and visits; provision of advice to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on training plans, logistical support through operational instructions and technical instructions through the sharing of expertise; joint activities in the field of armament and defence technology and research;

exchanges to enhance and broaden interaction between the two military cultures; provision of international humanitarian assistance; provision of emergency assistance; and other defence related cooperation activity as defined by mutual agreement between the parties.

The Prime Minister added that the finer details of the Agreement in terms of the geographical framework, volume of participation, duration of any exercises and other technical aspect of this cooperation will be determined by the joint procedural document to be signed by both parties.