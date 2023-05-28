Cabinet endorses National Cultural Policy

Cabinet approved the National Cultural Policy 2023-2033.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the policy is grounded in the philosophy of inclusivity and multiculturalism – it is intended to safeguard the rich diversity of cultural resources which are our collective cultural heritage.

Rabuka said the Policy’s objective is to safeguard, enhance and transfer forms of national heritage to the current and future generations, foster creativity, enhance genuine intercultural and intergenerational dialogue among Fiji’s diverse cultures, and promote cultural and sustainable tourism.

Rabuka said the implementation of the Policy will be led by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Arts in the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture & Heritage.

Also, the Prime Minister said that cabinet endorsed the participation of a national delegation to the 7th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival (MACFEST) 2023 in Vanuatu.

The MACFEST is held every four years to promote Melanesian cultural and artistic expression, including traditional and contemporary art forms.

Rabuka said that the festival brings together about 2000 artists and performers from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Solomon Islands.

This year’s MACFEST will coincide with the Vanuatu National Day celebrations.

Rabuka added that the decision underscores Government’s commitment to Melanesian solidarity and honours our obligation as a member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.