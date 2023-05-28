Sunday, May 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cabinet endorses National Cultural Policy

Cabinet approved the National Cultural Policy 2023-2033.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the policy is grounded in the philosophy of inclusivity and multiculturalism – it is intended to safeguard the rich diversity of cultural resources which are our collective cultural heritage.

Rabuka said the Policy’s objective is to safeguard, enhance and transfer forms of national heritage to the current and future generations, foster creativity, enhance genuine intercultural and intergenerational dialogue among Fiji’s diverse cultures, and promote cultural and sustainable tourism.

Rabuka said the implementation of the Policy will be led by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Arts in the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture & Heritage.

Also, the Prime Minister said that cabinet endorsed the participation of a national delegation to the 7th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival (MACFEST) 2023 in Vanuatu.

The MACFEST is held every four years to promote Melanesian cultural and artistic expression, including traditional and contemporary art forms.

Rabuka said that the festival brings together about 2000 artists and performers from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Solomon Islands.

This year’s MACFEST will coincide with the Vanuatu National Day celebrations.

Rabuka added that the decision underscores Government’s commitment to Melanesian solidarity and honours our obligation as a member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions L...

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania...
Entertainment

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over h...

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of all her rema...
Entertainment

Swift and Spice team up for ‘...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice have teamed u...
Entertainment

King honors late singer Turner

The newly crowned royal King Charles honored late singer Tina Turne...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows ove...

Entertainment
Pop icon C...

Swift and Spice team up for R...

Entertainment
American h...

King honors late singer Turner

Entertainment
The newly ...

Police make multiple drug arrest...

News
The Fiji P...

Road accident victim is latest f...

News
A 20-year-...

Popular News

Iam Tongi crowned American Idol ...

Entertainment
18-year-ol...

No charges to be laid against Ra...

News
Assistant ...

Fijiana thrashes PNG in opener

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Pacific leaders urged to speak b...

News
Papua New ...

Nadi and T/Naitasiri to kick sta...

Football
Nadi and T...

We are grateful for the four poi...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions League