Cabinet endorses policy framework for ICT programme

Cabinet has endorsed the Policy Framework for the Grant to the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Business Programme.

In the 2023/2024 National Budget, $1.5 million was allocated to implement the programme called Grant to ICT Business.

The intention of the grant is to entice larger Multi-National Enterprises (MNE’s) to invest in and set up in Fiji.

The Digital Economy and the potential of digital transformation represent a significant avenue for Fiji’s economic development and fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals.

The proposed tailor–made programme will focus on quality and quantity of talent and developing our young workforce and providing opportunities for employment creation across the board.

A Committee will be established to assess and determine whether an outsourcing business qualifies for the incentive.

The Programme will include MNE’s that account for corporate social responsibility (CSR), including environment sustainability.

Applications will be assessed based on significant economic value, expansion of the economic base, diversification, increasing local employment, demonstrating the benefits to the livelihood of the general population and ability to reposition Fiji as the regional hub.