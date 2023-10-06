Cabinet endorses repeal of Daylight Saving Act 98

Cabinet approved the suspension of Daylight Saving and appropriate legislative changes will be considered, including the repeal of the Daylight Saving Act 1998 (Act).

In a statement, the Government said Fiji observes daylight saving under the Act which empowers the Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations to order any period of consecutive days between the beginning of October and the end of April, as a daylight-saving period.

Fiji has observed daylight saving since it was initially introduced in 1998. The intention was to benefit both the public and private sector.

The last daylight saving observed in Fiji was from 20 December 2020 till 17 January 2021.