Cabinet endorses setup of IMO regional office

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has approved the establishment of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Regional Office for the Pacific Islands in Suva.

Rabuka said the IMO is a United Nations specialised agency to promote safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping through cooperation.

“The Regional Presence Office will enhance the International Maritime Organisation’s capacity to outreach and deliver technical assistance to the region, and encourage greater coordination of existing regional maritime assistance programmes between donors and other organisations.”

He added that this will also improve the Organisation’s understanding of the special needs of Small Islands Developing States and least developed countries in the region.

The Office will be hosted at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community Office in Suva.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
