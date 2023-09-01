Friday, September 1, 2023
Cabinet updated on trade policy review

Cabinet has been updated on Fiji’s 4th Trade Policy Review.

In a statement, the Trade Policy Review Mechanism (TPRM) was introduced in 1989 and then later established as an integral part of the WTO.

It is a mandatory programme running throughout the work of the WTO which provides surveillance on members’ trade policies.

The government said that Fiji’s 4th TPR was a whole of Government approach undertaken with the support of Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other International Organisations (PRUNOG).

During the TPR, Fiji received widespread support and commendations from WTO members for its high-quality report, which provided comprehensive insights into Fiji’s trade and economic policies.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
