Cadets enjoy Fijian culture and naval training

Cadets Ensign Lucille and Gauthier, who are practicing naval ship officers on French ship Mission Jeanne D’Arc are enjoying their 48 hour visit in the Fijian waters.

20-year-old Lucille said coming to Fiji and navigating across the world is like a dream come true for her.

“This is my first big mission around the world and we are looking at our navigation through the world this year. I see this as a big opportunity to discover the culture and different countries like Fiji.”

“This is my first time here in Fiji and I feel very lucky to be part of the ship. It has been part of my dream since I was 18 years old and I got more interested during the training.”

“This is part of the training and the mission as well where we learn how to deal with challenges we face. It’s not as difficult as people think. We communicate with our family through calls and emails.”

23-year-old Gauthier encouraged aspiring naval officers in Fiji never give up their dream and work hard towards achieving them.

“I wanted to be a naval officer since childhood and it was a tough journey but I never gave up.”

“My message to the people here is to believe in yourself that you can pursue your dream and try your best.”

The ship will depart for Tonga on Wednesday.