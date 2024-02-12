Cagi charged for unlawful possession of illicit drugs

The 27-year-old woman, who is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, has been granted bail by the Magistrate’s Court in Suva.

The accused, Luisa Cagi appeared before Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou this afternoon.

The Court heard that the accused was found in possession of three kilograms of methamphetamine at Nabua.

Police Prosecutors have served the first phase of disclosures.

In his bail ruling, Magistrate Savou has posed strict bail condition on the accused and warned that Cagi was not to reoffend whilst out on bail, nor to interfere with police witnesses.

Cagi who resides in Sabeto in Nadi, has been ordered to report to Sabeto Police Station, every first Saturday of the month and that a stop departure order be issued.

The accused told the court that she does not own or possess a Fijian passport.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to March 18 for further disclosures to be served.