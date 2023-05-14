Call for a proper response on queries: Chaudhary

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, to stop with his attacks and to response directly to issues that affect the Fijian people.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said that he is aghast with Professor Prasad’s attacks on legitimate questions regarding the abuse of taxpayers money.

In a statement, the former Prime Minister said the Government owed the people a response, relevant to the issues in questions.

Chaudhry said when the Prasad was an Opposition MP, he used to come through big and loud on transparency and accountability.

“Now, when he is questioned about funds, he shows his true colours by resorting to foul language and personal abuse.”

The former Prime Minister called on the Minister to cultivate some dignity and learn how to speak to fellow politicians, especially when they are raising valid questions regarding the use of public funds.

He called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to publicly reprimand Prasad’s crude behaviour.

Chaudhry said that Prasad should be removed from office for the misdemeanour he has committed and the embarrassment he has caused the Coalition Government.

He added that this is not the first time Prasad has been caught ‘with his pants down.’

“The first was when he sneaked through a call for expressions of interest from individuals (not corporate organisations) to handle Girmit Day publicity, on the Fiji Government Facebook without putting out proper advertisements in the newspapers, as he should have.”

“At that time, the Minister said he had “no time for such rubbish”. I am surprised that on both the occasions the media have failed to hold him accountable,” he said.

The former Prime Minister called on the Minister for Finance to not evade legitimate questions from political parties on the matter of public expenditure.

FijiLive has sent questions to the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, for responses to Chaudhry’s claims.