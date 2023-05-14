Sunday, May 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Call for a proper response on queries: Chaudhary

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, to stop with his attacks and to response directly to issues that affect the Fijian people.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said that he is aghast with Professor Prasad’s attacks on legitimate questions regarding the abuse of taxpayers money.

In a statement, the former Prime Minister said the Government owed the people a response, relevant to the issues in questions.

Chaudhry said when the Prasad was an Opposition MP, he used to come through big and loud on transparency and accountability.

“Now, when he is questioned about funds, he shows his true colours by resorting to foul language and personal abuse.”

The former Prime Minister called on the Minister to cultivate some dignity and learn how to speak to fellow politicians, especially when they are raising valid questions regarding the use of public funds.

He called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to publicly reprimand Prasad’s crude behaviour.

Chaudhry said that Prasad should be removed from office for the misdemeanour he has committed and the embarrassment he has caused the Coalition Government.

He added that this is not the first time Prasad has been caught ‘with his pants down.’

“The first was when he sneaked through a call for expressions of interest from individuals (not corporate organisations) to handle Girmit Day publicity, on the Fiji Government Facebook without putting out proper advertisements in the newspapers, as he should have.”

“At that time, the Minister said he had “no time for such rubbish”. I am surprised that on both the occasions the media have failed to hold him accountable,” he said.

The former Prime Minister called on the Minister for Finance to not evade legitimate questions from political parties on the matter of public expenditure.

FijiLive has sent questions to the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, for responses to Chaudhry’s claims.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic Ga...

Argentina became the third team to secure their ticket for the 2024...
News

Nothing has changed, not a witch hu...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says nothing has changed in the way ...
News

15 drivers in custody for drunk dri...

Police have indicated that 15 drivers are in custody, after they we...
News

Fiji’s economy is struggling,...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji economy is struggling ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Nothing has changed, not a witch...

News
Prime Mini...

15 drivers in custody for drunk ...

News
Police hav...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Habosi Kamikamica star in big To...

Rugby
Fijian duo...

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana bea...

Rugby
Kini Nahol...

Popular News

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WR...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Girmitiyas has given a lot to hi...

News
The Minist...

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels na...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

‘Unstoppable love’ singer marrie...

Entertainment
‘Unstoppab...

Cadets enjoy Fijian culture and ...

News
Cadets Ens...

Fijiana 7s still in hunt for Oly...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic Games