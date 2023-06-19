Call for GCC to play a robust role

Prominent Suva lawyer Graham Leung says indigenous Fijians have shown great frustration with regards to the dis-empowerment of i-Taukei rights in the last 16 years.

The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) Review Team’s legal advisor highlighted this is a direct result of the suspension of the GCC in 2009, which led to the dis-establishment of its pinnacle institution in 2012.

Speaking to FijiLive, Leung said there is a hunger for the Great Council of Chiefs to play a larger or more robust role in the economic empowerment of the indigenous people of Fiji.

“The GCC in the 1997 Constitution functioned as an electoral college to choose its Head of State and the Vice President of the country.”

“The 2013 Constitution does not reflect or is absent from this. Clearly, a lot of frustration has been expressed, that of the dis-empowerment of the indigenous people of this country.”

He said the i-Taukei’s legged in the financial sector, missing out on sharing a greater part of the national economic wealth, played out again in almost all the provinces that the Review Team has visited in the last seven weeks.

Leung said the team is on a tight timeline and is very conscious of that.

He added that the work of the GCC Review Committee is quite complex, cross-cutting and deals with a wide range of issues.