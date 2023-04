15-year-old Ledua Cama has won the first Gold Medal for Saint Vincent College at the Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday.

Cama finished first in the Boys 1500 Meter Run Intermediate final, clocking 4m.40 seconds.

He was closely followed by Emosi Serau of Labasa Muslim College, who clocked 4.42 and walked away with silver.

Watisoni Nakauwalevu of Thomas Baker Secondary School finished third clocking 4.33.