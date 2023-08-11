Friday, August 11, 2023
Cama is All Blacks 7s Head Coach

Photo courtesy: PHOTOSPORT

Tomasi Cama Junior has been appointed the new Head Coach of the All Blacks Sevens.

Cama takes over from former coach Clark Laidlaw and will lead the side to the Paris Olympics next year.

“Tomasi is a master of the game of sevens and an integral part of the DNA of this team, given his significant experience as both a player and a coach,” said New Zealand Rugby Head of Men’s High Performance Mike Anthony.

“He has mana within the playing squad and along with the management team has driven a strong performance culture and achieved success.”

“The team is coming off the back of one of their most successful seasons in recent history and we know they are incredibly motivated to continue that form through to the 2024 Olympics.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
